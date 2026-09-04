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Another Fast Song from Casey Penn

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Casey Penn

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Casey Penn has released her first new music as an independent artist, one she has co-written with Brent Baxter and Jerry Salley.

It’s called Another Fast Song, which belongs in the category “Songs About the Music,” but perhaps not in the way you might expect. The lyrics tell of a man who approaches a performer on their break to say that he is especially down right now, and asks that despite his love for slow ballads, he’s not sure he can handle them this particular evening. The title comes from his request.

Casey said that the writing session started with the same inspiration.

“People ask where song ideas come from. This one came from my co-writers asking me what I need to write. I smiled and said, ‘I could always use another fast song in the set.’ And from that title, we were off and running.”

The track has all the bluegrass energy we expect from a fast song, provided by Tony Wray on guitar and banjo, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, and Byron House on bass. Jerry Salley sang the harmonies.

See what you think.

Another Fast Song is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played or AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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