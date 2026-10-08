JAM Sessions: Traditional Music Education Summit

This report on the recent JAM retreat is a contribution from Brett Morris, Executive Director of Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc.

Last week, Junior Appalachian Musicians (or the fun acronym ‘JAM’ for short) gathered 80 old time and bluegrass teachers and musicians together on top of a ridge at WildAcres Retreat in McDowell County, North Carolina to learn from one another. The event was the third annual JAM Sessions: Traditional Music Education Summit conference, where the hosting parent organization welcomed teaching artists hailing from 25 different JAM affiliates throughout the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

JAM provides communities with the tools and support they need to teach children how to play and dance to traditional old time and bluegrass music. In addition to this dynamic conference, benefits to affiliated programs include instruments on loan for kids, usage of the JAM program model, a paid teacher certification program, performance opportunities through major festivals, help organizing new programs, and much more.

This year’s Summit was structured by JAM Staff and Board of Directors to focus on the foundations of old time and bluegrass music. One evening honored elder musicians of the region by capturing their stories about learning music and passing it along. These elders included: legendary old time fiddler, Richard Bowman (Ararat, VA), prolific guitar player and all-around instructor, Chester McMillian (Mount Airy, NC), wonderful harmony singer and musician, Kay Justice (Wytheville, VA), bluegrass musician and singer Carl Johnson (Shelby, TN), old time musician and historian, Jimmy Costa (Hinton, WV), bluegrass banjo player and great niece of G.B. Grayson, Linda Neal (Abingdon, VA), and ballad singer and musician Tommy Bledsoe (originally Scott County, VA).

Another evening, comically named “The Night of the Living Banjo’” showcased regional stylists of old time and bluegrass, and featured: Jeremy Stephens (originally Danville, VA, now Nashville, TN), Lincoln Hensley (Unicoi, TN), Rex McGee (King, NC), Brett Morris (Galax, VA), Marsha Todd (Mount Airy, NC), Joey Burris (Hillsville, VA), Tyler Hughes (Big Stone Gap, VA) and Jim Lloyd (Rural Retreat, VA), with MC Dale Morris (Elk Creek, VA), and backup musicians Jesse Morris (Saltville, VA) and Will Eller (Chilhowie, VA). All of these folks grew up in the traditions JAM is working to preserve. The audience experienced how much these musicians love mountain music. It was significantly clear how sharing their crafts of music have shaped not only their lives, but the countless lives of others.

Additional guest artists at the Summit included Josh Goforth, Sarah Kate Morgan, Dr. Jill Trinka, Randy and Deborah Jean Sheets, Corrina Logsdon Stephens, Carol Rifkin, Cody Bauer, Alyssa White, Erika Testerman, Bruce Ziff, Jon Cornatzer, Tim Harrison, and Caroline Beverley.

Throughout the event, folks danced, sang, made limberjack dancers, and learned play-party and rhythm games that are fading from everyday life as screens try to take over. Participants were inspired by the mountain dulcimer and how it creates quick success and self-confidence in children. Learners achieved new ideas about storytelling and teaching by ear, and specific teaching methodologies for instruments were discussed and demonstrated at length. Many stories were told, many tunes were played, and most of all, many friendships were continued and born.

JAM’s Executive Director Brett Morris has been at the helm of the organization since 2014. As an accomplished musician and songwriter herself, Morris knows what it takes to preserve the traditions of this cultural music and reach as many children and families as possible with the real deal.

“Trust,” commented Morris. “I will not forget that trust is what it takes to work together, create unions, and spur positive outcomes. Trust is something we really struggle with in Appalachia, as our communities are left with little hope after generations of exploitation. Today, lines at food banks wind around streets in mountain towns for hours and hours. Grandparents and great grandparents are raising little ones. Any high school yearbook in the last few decades can be marked with shortened lives. Those with skills often leave and don’t come back. Mountain people are again feeling helpless against corruption and secretively planned data centers built on our farmland, using our waterways. Here, people are not necessarily concerned with learning musical skills, but with surviving. While JAM doesn’t provide folks with direct services for surviving, I do believe that this special program helps us all continue to have some trust in our lives.”

On the two year mark of Hurricane Helene in a place that was nearly decimated by the storm, JAM gathered. It was there everyone remembered what it was like working storm recovery alongside others who were strangers, others who had different beliefs, others who hiked up unknown roads with chainsaws, others who searched for their loved ones for days, weeks, and still yet.

“In our divisive world, however, we are still taught to be fearful of others. After the storms are over, we very quickly forget what it’s like to experience that kind of unity that is separate from our instilled fear. However, it’s that kind of unity that makes all of our differences fade away. One of the only customs I know that can create the same feelings of unity and trust are our old Appalachian traditions, with the most prominent being traditional mountain music and dance. This is why JAM exists. This is why Helen created the motto, ‘Building community one tune at a time’,” writes Morris.

“At the 2026 Summit, trust was waiting. There were no locks on the doors at Wildacres Retreat Center, and if you were there, you understood why. JAM is a family, and this event is simply a family reunion, even if it’s your first time. It doesn’t have to mean your own blood and household, but it does mean that through musical friendships, we learn acceptance of one another. We emphasize kindness. We teach kids how to learn from folks who are anywhere from 2 to 75 years older than them. We learn how to show someone a tune, even if that means we have to sit through cats howling on fiddles. We learn that it doesn’t matter what we look like or who’s got the most likes on their Instagram reel. We learn to take note of where we came from, as it shapes where we are going. The ripple effect is real, and as part of that, JAM teachers will take back the true essence of the mountain culture that we are working to preserve with every new generation that comes along,” said Morris.

“That’s what the Summit is really about. These teachers go home and pass it on to the kids in their programs, and those kids will pass it on someday, too. It’s our Appalachian heritage, and it only lives as long as we keep handing it down. So to the young folks, don’t be bashful. Come sit in with us, ask the old-timers to show you something, and keep it going,” commented Jim Lloyd, Regional Program Director.

For more information about Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc. and its work as a nonprofit organization, please visit www.jamkids.org.