Inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival

Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) – photo © Bill Warren

Fenton, Michigan’s Rackham Park was the site of the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival. The Fenton Council for the Arts has received grants that allowed this free show to happen. Fenton is a relatively small town in southeast Michigan. It is home to some of the area’s top bluegrass musicians. The festival showcased four Michigan bluegrass bands and four area individuals.

Julia Blanchard led off the show. She is a young singer/songwriter that put on a good show.

Blueroads is a relatively new band. They cover the spectrum of bluegrass from traditional to contemporary.

Ethan Stang is a highschooler who has developed his own style of both singing and songwriting. He also put on a good show.

Harbourtown has been part of the regional scene for many years. It is led by Marshall Bluegrass promoter Jeremie Cole.

Millie Grasso was accompanied by Lainey Parker. Millie is a self-taught guitarist and songwriter. She and Lainey did original music.

The Northwoods Ramblers came next, founded by Aaron Smith. They play a mix of good bluegrass music.

Pat Parker gave the audience a full dose of his original music.

Fenton-based Michigan Bluegrass Band closed out the show as the sun went down. Band leader, John Coffey, is a life-long Fenton resident.

A large crowd enjoyed an afternoon and evening of some of Michigan’s top musicians. Two southeast Michigan bluegrass icons were on hand for the festival. Virgil Shouse and Wendy Smiith combine for 185 trips around the sun and over 140 years playing bluegrass music.

Everyone expressed hope that this festival continues and grows.

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