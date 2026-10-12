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Inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival

Event Details

Fenton Bluegrass Festival

Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) – photo © Bill Warren

Fenton, Michigan’s Rackham Park was the site of the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival. The Fenton Council for the Arts has received grants that allowed this free show to happen. Fenton is a relatively small town in southeast Michigan. It is home to some of the area’s top bluegrass musicians. The festival showcased four Michigan bluegrass bands and four area individuals.

Julia Blanchard led off the show. She is a young singer/songwriter that put on a good show.

Blueroads is a relatively new band. They cover the spectrum of bluegrass from traditional to contemporary. 

Ethan Stang is a highschooler who has developed his own style of both singing and songwriting. He also put on a good show.

Harbourtown has been part of the regional scene for many years. It is led by Marshall Bluegrass promoter Jeremie Cole. 

Millie Grasso was accompanied by Lainey Parker. Millie is a self-taught guitarist and songwriter. She and Lainey did original music.

The Northwoods Ramblers came next, founded by Aaron Smith. They play a mix of good bluegrass music. 

Pat Parker gave the audience a full dose of his original music. 

Fenton-based Michigan Bluegrass Band closed out the show as the sun went down. Band leader, John Coffey, is a life-long Fenton resident.

A large crowd enjoyed an afternoon and evening of some of Michigan’s top musicians. Two southeast Michigan bluegrass icons were on hand for the festival. Virgil Shouse and Wendy Smiith combine for 185 trips around the sun and over 140 years playing bluegrass music.

Everyone expressed hope that this festival continues and grows.

Support your local music venues.

Julia Blanchard at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Blueroads at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Micah Nichol with Blueroads at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Keith Cotaling with Blueroads at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Sergi Boyakjon with Blueroads at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Mark Prater with Blueroads at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Ethan Stang at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Crystal Hoffman with Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Dana Cupp with Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Brian Scott with Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Harbourtown at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
The inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Lainey Parker and Millie Grasso at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
The inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Lainey Parker and Millie Grasso at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
92-year-old Wendy Smith at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Northwoods Ramblers at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron Smith with Northwoods Ramblers at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Pat Parker with Northwoods Ramblers at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Tammy White Brescol with Northwoods Ramblers at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Wendy Smith and Virgil Shouse at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Michigan Bluegrass Band at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley with Michigan Bluegrass Band at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Brad Campbell with Michigan Bluegrass Band at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey with Michigan Bluegrass Band at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Phelps with Michigan Bluegrass Band at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren
Virgil Shouse and Wendy Smith at the inaugural Fenton Bluegrass Festival (10/10/26) - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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