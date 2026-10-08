Gone Before You Got To Where You Were Going from Matt Leadbetter

Though known in the bluegrass world primarily as a reso-guitarist, Matt Leadbetter is also a recording artist for Sound Biscuit Records. Together with the label he has released a remarkable song that will touch your heart, both with the message in its lyrics and the story of how it came to Matt to record.

Gone Before You Got To Where You Were Going was written by a pair of celebrated bluegrass writers, Bob Minner and the late Steve Gulley, during the 2020 SPBGMA convention in Nashville. The two had been introduced by Matt’s father, Phil Leadbetter, another renowned bluegrass artist and reso-guitarist, who left us in 2021.

When they sat down to write, Steve spoke of the recent death of his grandson, which led he and Bob to compose a poignant lyric about watching someone so young pass away before their life had barely begun. Of course, Matt knew Steve as well, and he had no idea that both Gulley and Phil would be gone within a year. Steve and Phil were the very best of friends, who worked together in a number of bands through the years.

After Steve died, his wife, Debbie, found the lyrics for this song while going through his belongings, and noticing it was written in his hand, she read them softly to herself. She was immediately affected by the story contained within, and related instantly to the concept of losing someone too soon, having just watched Steve go.

Debbie carried the sheet of paper in her wallet for the next few years, until the edges began to fray, and when she learned it was a song Steve had written with Bob Minner, she reached out to him.

Now Gone Before You Got Where You Were Going has been handed down to Matt Leadbetter, who says he feels a special connection to it through his father.

“Having my dad there when the song was written, my friendship and musical connection with Steve, and now having the chance to record and release it myself makes this one feel especially personal. For me, it’s more than just a new single—it represents the connection of two people who meant so much to me and a part of my musical journey that I’ll always carry with me.”

Matt has brought in some bluegrass A-listers to assist on this track. Tim Shelton sings the lead, with Bob MInner on guitar, Andy Leftwich on mandolin and fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. Leadbetter supplies the reso-guitar and Mike Rogers sings harmony.

Have a listen.

Gone Before You Got Where You Were Going is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.