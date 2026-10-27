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Fundraiser for Texas banjo player Kalip Cole after devastating fire

Event Details

Kalip Cole

The bluegrass community in northeastern Texas is coming together to help young banjo picker Kalip Cole and his wife, Bethany, who lost everything they owned in a house fire this past weekend. Fortunately, the couple was away from home at the time, as their home burned down to the ground, taking their beloved family pet.

To make matters even more dire, the Coles are just weeks away from welcoming their first child, so they have no home, and none of the clothes and items for the baby’s arrival. Just a week before the fire, a baby shower was held in the house, and, of course, that is all gone, along with all the family’s clothing, furniture, and treasures of every kind. That includes all their musical instruments.

Kalip had placed second in this year’s Texas State Banjo Championship, after taking third the year before. He is a popular figure in the local bluegrass scene.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the Coles get back on their feet. Insurance will eventually help them rebuild, but anyone called to lend a hand can donate online now to get things rolling.

GoFundMe accepts donations securely using major credit cards as well as payment services like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, or bank draft.

Best of luck to Kalip and Bethany, and their little baby as well.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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