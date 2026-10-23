Fishin’ with a Musician offers bluegrass experiences

Here’s a fun offer from Can’d Aid’s Instruments for Change program, which raises money to purchase instruments and support school music programs for underprivileged children. They are auctioning a number of grass-oriented floating experiences for high-rollin’ bluegrass fishing fanatics.

As a part of their 2027 Fishin’ with a Musician fundraiser, Can’d Aid is offering group fishing packages with bluegrass artists that include a variety of locations, lodging options, and musical opportunities.

Would you enjoy a daylong float in Tennessee with five of your friends, fly fishing with Sister Sadie and Della Mae? How about a two-person fishing visit and private jam session with Jerry Douglas and Daniel Kimbro? Or maybe a two-day redfish trip for four plus a jam with members of Mountain Grass Unit and Clay Street Unit?

Other packages combine fishing with artists like Darren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III, Graham Sharp, Jason Carter, Mason Via, The Creekers, Fireside Collective, and others.

Some of these folks are expert fishermen in their own right, while other packages include experienced fishing guides as part of the trip.

The musicians are donating their time so that the largest chunk of monies raised at auction can go straight to helping youngsters improve their lives through music.

You can see the complete list of auctions at Propeller, and browse the various options available.