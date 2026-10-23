Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Fishin’ with a Musician offers bluegrass experiences

Event Details

Fishin' With A Musician

Here’s a fun offer from Can’d Aid’s Instruments for Change program, which raises money to purchase instruments and support school music programs for underprivileged children. They are auctioning a number of grass-oriented floating experiences for high-rollin’ bluegrass fishing fanatics.

As a part of their 2027 Fishin’ with a Musician fundraiser, Can’d Aid is offering group fishing packages with bluegrass artists that include a variety of locations, lodging options, and musical opportunities.

Would you enjoy a daylong float in Tennessee with five of your friends, fly fishing with Sister Sadie and Della Mae? How about a two-person fishing visit and private jam session with Jerry Douglas and Daniel Kimbro? Or maybe a two-day redfish trip for four plus a jam with members of Mountain Grass Unit and Clay Street Unit?

Other packages combine fishing with artists like Darren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III, Graham Sharp, Jason Carter, Mason Via, The Creekers, Fireside Collective, and others.

Some of these folks are expert fishermen in their own right, while other packages include experienced fishing guides as part of the trip.

The musicians are donating their time so that the largest chunk of monies raised at auction can go straight to helping youngsters improve their lives through music.

You can see the complete list of auctions at Propeller, and browse the various options available.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Leave a Reply

Explore More Bluegrass...

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards reception

Read More
Our Common Life: Folksong from the Front Porch to the Concert Hall

Our Common Life from Stephen Wade

Read More
World of Bluegrass 2026

Thursday photos from World of Bluegrass ’26

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards reception

Read More
Cindy and Terry Eldredge

Congratulations to Cindy and Terry!

Read More
Chris Jones

From The Side of the Road… World of Bluegrass time again!

Read More
Tim Stafford delivers World of Bluegrass Keynote address

Tim Stafford revisits 1994 World of Bluegrass Keynote

Read More
The Stanley Brothers inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Stanley Brothers in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Read More
Masyn Harman

Welcome Masyn Harman!

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!