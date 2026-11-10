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Welcome Marlowe Benedict!

Event Details

Marlowe Benedict

Congratulations to David and Tabitha Benedict on the birth of their second child, another daughter.

The Benedicts play as a duo known as The Foreign Landers, and as one half of the international bluegrass band Cup O’ Joe, with Tabitha’s brothers, Reuben and Benjamin Agnew.

Marlowe Skye Benedict was born on November 3 at 7:17 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC. She weighed in at 9lb 14oz, stretching out to 21 inches.

David says that he is very grateful that Marlowe and Tabitha are doing well.

Big sister Joanna is now two years old. There’ll be a Benedict family band in no time!

Many congratulations to the whole family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Marlowe!

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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