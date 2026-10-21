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Congratulations to Cindy and Terry!

Event Details

Cindy and Terry Eldredge

Congratulations are in order for Cindy Baucom, host of the syndicated bluegrass radio program, Knee-Deep in Bluegrass, and Terry Eldredge, former founding member of The Grascals and current bassist with The Farm Hands, who were recently married.

Cindy tells us that the two were wed in a small, private ceremony in North Carolina on September 28.

Given their many professional commitments, the couple will spend part of their time together at Terry’s home in Lebanon, TN, and part at Cindy’s in Elkin, NC. In addition to the radio show, Cindy is an in-demand MC for festivals around the country.

We’re sure that their many friends in the bluegrass world join us in wishing them a joyous and blessed marriage!

Terry Eldredge and Cindy Baucom Eldredge
It's official! Terry Eldredge and Cindy Baucom Eldredge are married.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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