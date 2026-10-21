Congratulations to Cindy and Terry!

Congratulations are in order for Cindy Baucom, host of the syndicated bluegrass radio program, Knee-Deep in Bluegrass, and Terry Eldredge, former founding member of The Grascals and current bassist with The Farm Hands, who were recently married.

Cindy tells us that the two were wed in a small, private ceremony in North Carolina on September 28.

Given their many professional commitments, the couple will spend part of their time together at Terry’s home in Lebanon, TN, and part at Cindy’s in Elkin, NC. In addition to the radio show, Cindy is an in-demand MC for festivals around the country.

We’re sure that their many friends in the bluegrass world join us in wishing them a joyous and blessed marriage!