Can’d Aid x New Frontier offers grassy merch

Need a new t-shirt to wear to your next bluegrass festival or the upcoming IBMA World of Bluegrass? Morehead, KY apparel company New Frontier and Colorado-based nonprofit Can’d Aid have joined together for a new music tee collaboration. The Can’d Aid x New Frontier Collection includes two designs available on t-shirts and hats, and 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to Can’d Aid’s Instruments for Change program.

The designs include a banjo-themed “My Grass is Blue” print, as well as one that reads “Support Local Artists and Live Music” – both very fitting for bluegrass fans. Shirts and hats are available in several colors, with prices between $30-$35. The collection is currently available online from New Frontier, as well as from the brand’s storefront in Morehead. Additional retail locations will be added throughout the year.

Can’d Aid’s Instruments for Change program has donated almost 5,000 instruments to students in schools that lack funding and support for music programs. The nonprofit also provides music teacher grants and school programming from its Tunes Ambassadors, a network of nationally-performing musicians. The proceeds from the New Frontier collection will specifically provide instruments to underserved schools in eastern Kentucky.

According to Joshua Ravenscraft, co-founder and CEO of New Frontier….

“Music is such a big part of what makes Appalachia special, so this collaboration hits close to home for us. We wanted to create something people would genuinely want to wear while helping more kids experience music for themselves, something rooted in where we’re from that can make a difference well beyond Kentucky.”

For more information, visit New Frontier online or on Facebook.