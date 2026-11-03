Bluegrass University from Kentucky at World of Bluegrass

Among the many young bluegrass bands that traveled to Chattanooga to participate in last month’s World of Bluegrass convention was a group from Bluegrass University, a program at the Leed’s Center for the Arts in central Kentucky.

The band, consisting of AJ Perry on banjo, Kenzie Jackson on fiddle, Kody Hatton on mandolin, Sylvie Coogle on guitar, and Caleb Rollins on bass, preformed on Saturday, October 24 during the Future of Bluegrass showcase. With them were program instructors Zac Combs and Jayd Raines.

Jayd shared a bit about this effort.

“Leeds Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in Winchester, Kentucky that was set up to preserve the historic Leeds Theatre. Bluegrass University is a part of the Theatre’s SPARK Program, intended to mentor and educate young actors and musicians, giving them a place to hone their craft and perform.

Visiting IBMA was a great opportunity for these young people to see the worldwide significance of bluegrass music, and a great way to kickoff what will be the final year of Bluegrass University for them, as they graduate high school, and also graduate from the Blue U program.”

Here’s a video of the kids showcasing, doing what has become an unofficial anthem of not only eastern Kentucky, but Appalachia as a whole, Darrell Scott’s You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.

Well done all!