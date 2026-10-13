Bluegrass Dove Awards winners for 2026

Chosen Road with with their 2026 Dove Award for American Morning

The 2026 Dove Awards were televised this past Friday, at which time the Gospel Music Association also announced the awards that had been actually distributed during their gala awards show last Tuesday.

In the two all-important categories that touch on bluegrass music, we saw some very popular artists take the awards.

To wit:

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year – American Morning: Side A – EP, Chosen Road; Dave Clark (Producer)

– American Morning: Side A – EP, Chosen Road; Dave Clark (Producer) Bluegrass Recorded Song of the Year – Broken Angels, The Grascals, Dolly Parton; Dolly Parton, Jamie Johnson (Writers)

Many congratulations to all involved!

You can see a complete list of the winners at the 2026 Dove Awards online.