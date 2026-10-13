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Bluegrass Dove Awards winners for 2026

Event Details

Chosen Road with their 2026 Dove Award

Chosen Road with with their 2026 Dove Award for American Morning

The 2026 Dove Awards were televised this past Friday, at which time the Gospel Music Association also announced the awards that had been actually distributed during their gala awards show last Tuesday.

In the two all-important categories that touch on bluegrass music, we saw some very popular artists take the awards.

To wit:

  • Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year American Morning: Side A – EP, Chosen Road; Dave Clark (Producer)
  • Bluegrass Recorded Song of the YearBroken Angels, The Grascals, Dolly Parton; Dolly Parton, Jamie Johnson (Writers)

Many congratulations to all involved!

You can see a complete list of the winners at the 2026 Dove Awards online.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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