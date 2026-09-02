A Possibility – Rhonda Vincent

What more can be said about Rhonda Vincent that hasn’t been said already? The “Queen of Bluegrass” as the Wall Street Journal and many others have crowned her, has graced us with so many wonderful recordings, and continues delivering high energy stage shows to audiences across the nation. Vincent’s latest release, A Possibility, is another sterling collection of fresh and original material, all performed with her signature touch.

The opening track, Far Away From Home, by Byron Hill and Dennis White, packs a ton of punch, particularly within the vocal performance of Rhonda Vincent and Zack Arnold. As with many of the selections on this project, Rhonda is accompanied here by members of her touring band, the Rage, as well as special guests. Along with Vincent and Arnold, instrumental backing is provided by Adam Haynes on fiddle and bass, Justin Jenkins on banjo, and Jake Stargel on guitar.

This song is immediately followed by Any Other Color Than Blue. Written by Patrick Pigott, the supporting cast here is stout with Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Ron Stewart on banjo, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Kelsi Harrigill on harmony vocals, and once again Haynes on fiddle and bass.

The title track, A Possibility, is a Vincent original that pairs her with Dan Tyminski. Featuring former Rage member Josh Williams on mandolin, his work here is heavily influenced by the mandolin playing that Tyminski provided on some of the Lonesome River Band recordings from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Rhonda, Dan, Josh, and Adam are also joined by longtime Rage banjoist Aaron McDaris.

Although Scenic Route was written by guest vocalist Avery Kern, it’s performed in a way that makes you think Rhonda herself wrote it. The song encapsulates her love for travel and her eagerness to get from one destination to the next. Harmony vocals are provided here by Kern and Justine Blazer. Playing resophonic guitar on this track is Vincent’s son in-law, Brent Burke. Luke Moseley also provides tasteful backup on the Hammond B3 organ.

Even If I Tried and Would You Like To Buy Some Flowers lean into more of a soft, sentimental nature. The former, written by Bill Anderson, Bobby Tomberlin, and Will Jones, is country through and through with lyrics that tell one’s undying love for another. Rhonda is appropriately accompanied here by Jamie Johnson and Ben Issacs on harmony vocals, and Garrett Stoner on lead guitar. The latter by Conrad Fisher brings Rhonda and Sierra Ferrell together with a simple, yet tear jerking story. Instrumental accompaniment is provided by Rage member Mickey Harris on mandolin and Adam Haynes on rhythm guitar and bass.

A Possibility is one of Rhonda Vincent’s best efforts to date. With a project chock full of powerful selections along with world class musicians and vocalists, Vincent has once again shown why she has endeared herself to so many of us.