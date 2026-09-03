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Love Came True from Mike Mitchell

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Mike Mitchell

New this month from Mountain Fever Records is a single from Mike Mitchell, who brings his original bluegrass songs from Floyd, VA. This latest, on his current album, Love Songs, Torch & Bluegrass, is one he wrote with Dawn Kenney called Love Came True.

It’s a sort of love song for real life, and real people, filled not with rainbows and unicorns, but a simple experience of love finding you where you are.

As Mitchell explains it…

“For those of us in our middle age who have experienced marriage, perhaps raised families, faced divorce, dated, and known disappointment, it’s easy to become cynical about ‘true love’ or ‘real love’—or any love at all. Some among us even live solitary, lonely lives, having entirely abandoned the idea of partnership or finding someone to love them.”

Mike sings and plays fiddle, supported by producer Darin Aldridge on guitar, Wayne Benson on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Tim Surrett on bass. Darin and Brooke Aldridge sing harmony.

Check it out.

Love Comes True, and the full Love Songs, Torch & Bluegrass album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

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