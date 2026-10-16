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2026 Headin’ Home Bluegrass Fest kicks off

Event Details

Headin' Home Fest

Headin’ Home at the 2026 Headin’ Home Fest – photo © Bill Warren

The 6th Headin’ Home Bluegrass Festival kicked of Wednesday evening at the Stagger Lee Music Park in Hazelhurst, GA. The evening started with bluegrassers favorite activity – a covered dish supper!

An evening of open stage performances followed. Ten people/groups gave short performances and Stagger Lee closed out the evening.

The Thursday show was kicked off by Bells Highway from South Carolina. They performed traditional and gospel bluegrass music.

No Reputation was formed to provide audiences with top notch bluegrass gospel. Three of the members play in other national bands.

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show is always a crowd favorite. Roy has entertained crowds for well over sixty years.

Nick Chandler & Delivered is a band that is quietly becoming one of the top bands in the genre. See them if they are in your area.

Host band, Headin’ Home, played their first set of the weekend. The Lindblom family organizes the show, Luke and Lucy handle the sound, the boys sell 50/50 tickets and run the shuttles, and all of the family helps whenever and wherever it is needed. Justin Mason rolled in from Washington, DC to handle the MC duties.

Friday and Saturday promise two more days of great bluegrass music. 

The Kody Norris Show headlines Friday. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out top the Saturday lineup.

Head on out to the Stagger Lee Music Park for some of the best bluegrass music.

Support your local music venues.

Covered dish supper at Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Open stage on Thursday at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bells Highway at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Duncan with Bells Highway at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Roger Baker with Bells Highway at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Bells Highway at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Lynch with Bells Highway at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Chase Bennett with No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Zack McLamb with No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Keen with No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Little Roy Lewis at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Long at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Molly Yates with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Molly Yates with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler with Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Burrows with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Gary Trivette with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Spencer Atkinson with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
MC Justin Mason at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Maggie Bennett sings one with No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Maggie Bennett sings one with No Reputation at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
MC Justin Mason at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Timothy Lindblom with Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Marina Lindblom with Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Libby Lindblom with Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
John Lindblom with Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Lucy Lindblom with Headin' Home at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2026 Headin' Home Fest - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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