2026 Headin’ Home Bluegrass Fest kicks off

Headin’ Home at the 2026 Headin’ Home Fest – photo © Bill Warren

The 6th Headin’ Home Bluegrass Festival kicked of Wednesday evening at the Stagger Lee Music Park in Hazelhurst, GA. The evening started with bluegrassers favorite activity – a covered dish supper!

An evening of open stage performances followed. Ten people/groups gave short performances and Stagger Lee closed out the evening.

The Thursday show was kicked off by Bells Highway from South Carolina. They performed traditional and gospel bluegrass music.

No Reputation was formed to provide audiences with top notch bluegrass gospel. Three of the members play in other national bands.

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show is always a crowd favorite. Roy has entertained crowds for well over sixty years.

Nick Chandler & Delivered is a band that is quietly becoming one of the top bands in the genre. See them if they are in your area.

Host band, Headin’ Home, played their first set of the weekend. The Lindblom family organizes the show, Luke and Lucy handle the sound, the boys sell 50/50 tickets and run the shuttles, and all of the family helps whenever and wherever it is needed. Justin Mason rolled in from Washington, DC to handle the MC duties.

Friday and Saturday promise two more days of great bluegrass music.

The Kody Norris Show headlines Friday. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out top the Saturday lineup.

Head on out to the Stagger Lee Music Park for some of the best bluegrass music.

Support your local music venues.