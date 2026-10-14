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2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Event Details

Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

The Hen and the Hound, 1st place band at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention celebrated its 60th year this past Saturday near Salisbury, NC. Held annually on the second Saturday in October, the event is sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, and is held in East Rowan High School’s auditorium.

Each year, the convention honors someone who has made significant contributions to bluegrass and old-time music in the region. This year’s honoree was Fiddlin’ Al McCanless, a retired pharmacist and multi-instrumentalist, who has performed with numerous groups including the New Deal String Band, the Red Clay Ramblers, the Bluegrass Experience, and is currently a member of Hindsight Bluegrass. After receiving his award, he performed three fiddle tunes (Salt Creek, Big Mon, and Old Joe Clark) accompanied by Tom Isenhour on guitar, Tom Hyatt on banjo, and Adael Shinn on bass.

Jeff Branch, promoter of Big Lick Bluegrass Festival, served as master of ceremonies. Vivian Pennington Hopkins, former president of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association and daughter of the late Ralph Pennington, works as the convention coordinator. Jim LaFevers is the Granite Quarry Civitan president and Norman Ribelin is the fiddlers’ convention chairman.

Winners for this year’s event were:

Youth

Band

  1. 4 Walls
  2. Ms. Kellie & the Blue Strings

Fiddle

  1. Lydia Walls
  2. Adah Tilley
  3. Addie Webster

Banjo

  1. Silas Walls
  2. Addie Webster
  3. Pearson Blalock

Guitar

  1. Parker Terry
  2. Corban Walls
  3. Koa Turney

Mandolin

  1. Levi Turney
  2. Sarah Walls
  3. Abram Sides

Vocal

  1. Chelsea Edenfield
  2. Sarah Walls
  3. Adah Tilley

Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Award – Chelsea Edenfield

Adult

Bluegrass Band

  1. The Hen & The Hounds
  2. Catawba River Boys
  3. Seth Cauble & Friends

Bluegrass Gospel Band

  1. Brown Patterson Band
  2. Ain’t Gotta Clue
  3. Crossroads Bluegrass

Fiddle

  1. Carrie Webster
  2. Marty Asher
  3. Orson Cornett

Banjo

  1. Danny Bowers
  2. Dale Mills
  3. Cameron Edenfield

Guitar

  1. Adam Truell
  2. Gabe Webster
  3. Carl Patterson

Mandolin

  1. William Roberts
  2. Orson Cornett
  3. Caroline Terry

Bass

  1. John Fogleman
  2. Jeremy Nash
  3. David Brown

Dobro

  1. Peden Williams
  2. James Murdock
  3. Ford Terry

Vocal

  1. Kyna Gunter
  2. Peyton Williams,
  3. Danny Bowers

Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award – Carrie Webster

Corban Walls, 2nd Place Youth Guitar at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Chelsea Edenfield, 1st place Youth Vocal at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sarah Wall, 2nd place Youth Vocal at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Abram Sides, 3rd place Youth Mandolin at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Silas Walls, 1st place Youth Bluegrass Banjo at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Koa Turney, 3rd Place Youth Guitar at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Levi Turney, 1st place Youth Mandolin at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Lydia Walls, 1st place Youth Bluegrass Fiddle at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Sarah Walls, 2nd place Youth Mandolin at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Addie Webster, 3rd place Youth Bluegrass Fiddle at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Addie Webster, 2nd place Youth Bluegrass Banjo at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Parker Terry, 1st Place Youth Guitar at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Pearson Blalock, 3rd place Youth Bluegrass Banjo at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
4 Walls, 1st place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Chelsea Edenfield, winner of the Don & Margret Livegood Most Outstanding Youth Performer at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Kyna Gunter, 1st place; Payten Williams, 2nd place; Danny Bowers, 3rd place Adult Vocal at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Peden Williams, 1st place; James Murdock, 2nd place Dobro at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Miss Kelly & The Blue Strings, 2nd place Youth Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
John Fogleman, 1st place; Jeremy Nash, 2nd place; David Brown, 3rd place Bass Fiddle at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Camereon Edenfield, 3rd place, Danny Bowers, 1st place Adult Bluegrass Banjo at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancoc
Carrie Webster receiving the Ralph Pennington Memorial Award at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
John Fogleman, 1st place Adult Bass at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
William Roberts, 1st place; Orson Corbett, 2nd place Adult Mandolin at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Adam Truell, 1st place; Gabe Webster, 2nd place Adult Guitar at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Orson Cornett, 3rd place; Marty Absher, 2nd place; Carrie Webster, 1st place Bluegrass Fiddle at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Brown Patterson Band, 1st place Adult Bluegrass Gospel Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Crossroads Bluegrass, 3rd place Adult Bluegrass Gospel Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
The Hen and the Hound, 1st place Adult Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Harmony, 2nd place Adult Bluegrass Gospel Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Catawba River Boys, 2nd place Adult Bluegrass Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Seth Cauble & Friends, 3rd place Adult Blugrass Band at the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

About the Author

Picture of Sandy Hatley

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

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