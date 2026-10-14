2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

The Hen and the Hound, 1st place band at the Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention celebrated its 60th year this past Saturday near Salisbury, NC. Held annually on the second Saturday in October, the event is sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, and is held in East Rowan High School’s auditorium.

Each year, the convention honors someone who has made significant contributions to bluegrass and old-time music in the region. This year’s honoree was Fiddlin’ Al McCanless, a retired pharmacist and multi-instrumentalist, who has performed with numerous groups including the New Deal String Band, the Red Clay Ramblers, the Bluegrass Experience, and is currently a member of Hindsight Bluegrass. After receiving his award, he performed three fiddle tunes (Salt Creek, Big Mon, and Old Joe Clark) accompanied by Tom Isenhour on guitar, Tom Hyatt on banjo, and Adael Shinn on bass.

Jeff Branch, promoter of Big Lick Bluegrass Festival, served as master of ceremonies. Vivian Pennington Hopkins, former president of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association and daughter of the late Ralph Pennington, works as the convention coordinator. Jim LaFevers is the Granite Quarry Civitan president and Norman Ribelin is the fiddlers’ convention chairman.

Winners for this year’s event were:

Youth

Band

4 Walls Ms. Kellie & the Blue Strings

Fiddle

Lydia Walls Adah Tilley Addie Webster

Banjo

Silas Walls Addie Webster Pearson Blalock

Guitar

Parker Terry Corban Walls Koa Turney

Mandolin

Levi Turney Sarah Walls Abram Sides

Vocal

Chelsea Edenfield Sarah Walls Adah Tilley

Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Award – Chelsea Edenfield

Adult

Bluegrass Band

The Hen & The Hounds Catawba River Boys Seth Cauble & Friends

Bluegrass Gospel Band

Brown Patterson Band Ain’t Gotta Clue Crossroads Bluegrass

Fiddle

Carrie Webster Marty Asher Orson Cornett

Banjo

Danny Bowers Dale Mills Cameron Edenfield

Guitar

Adam Truell Gabe Webster Carl Patterson

Mandolin

William Roberts Orson Cornett Caroline Terry

Bass

John Fogleman Jeremy Nash David Brown

Dobro

Peden Williams James Murdock Ford Terry

Vocal

Kyna Gunter Peyton Williams, Danny Bowers

Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award – Carrie Webster