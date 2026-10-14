2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention celebrated its 60th year this past Saturday near Salisbury, NC. Held annually on the second Saturday in October, the event is sponsored by the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, and is held in East Rowan High School’s auditorium.
Each year, the convention honors someone who has made significant contributions to bluegrass and old-time music in the region. This year’s honoree was Fiddlin’ Al McCanless, a retired pharmacist and multi-instrumentalist, who has performed with numerous groups including the New Deal String Band, the Red Clay Ramblers, the Bluegrass Experience, and is currently a member of Hindsight Bluegrass. After receiving his award, he performed three fiddle tunes (Salt Creek, Big Mon, and Old Joe Clark) accompanied by Tom Isenhour on guitar, Tom Hyatt on banjo, and Adael Shinn on bass.
Jeff Branch, promoter of Big Lick Bluegrass Festival, served as master of ceremonies. Vivian Pennington Hopkins, former president of the North Carolina Bluegrass Association and daughter of the late Ralph Pennington, works as the convention coordinator. Jim LaFevers is the Granite Quarry Civitan president and Norman Ribelin is the fiddlers’ convention chairman.
Winners for this year’s event were:
Youth
Band
- 4 Walls
- Ms. Kellie & the Blue Strings
Fiddle
- Lydia Walls
- Adah Tilley
- Addie Webster
Banjo
- Silas Walls
- Addie Webster
- Pearson Blalock
Guitar
- Parker Terry
- Corban Walls
- Koa Turney
Mandolin
- Levi Turney
- Sarah Walls
- Abram Sides
Vocal
- Chelsea Edenfield
- Sarah Walls
- Adah Tilley
Don & Margaret Livengood Memorial Award – Chelsea Edenfield
Adult
Bluegrass Band
- The Hen & The Hounds
- Catawba River Boys
- Seth Cauble & Friends
Bluegrass Gospel Band
- Brown Patterson Band
- Ain’t Gotta Clue
- Crossroads Bluegrass
Fiddle
- Carrie Webster
- Marty Asher
- Orson Cornett
Banjo
- Danny Bowers
- Dale Mills
- Cameron Edenfield
Guitar
- Adam Truell
- Gabe Webster
- Carl Patterson
Mandolin
- William Roberts
- Orson Cornett
- Caroline Terry
Bass
- John Fogleman
- Jeremy Nash
- David Brown
Dobro
- Peden Williams
- James Murdock
- Ford Terry
Vocal
- Kyna Gunter
- Peyton Williams,
- Danny Bowers
Ralph Pennington Memorial Master Fiddler Award – Carrie Webster