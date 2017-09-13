2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival report

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Rootchie Tootchie & the Ragtime Shepard Kings at Oldtone – photo © Tara Linhardt

The Oldtone Roots Music Festival has once again dazzled its audience with great music and fun activities for an entire weekend. The festival is located on the absolutely beautiful Cool Whisper Farm in the hills of New York, with its highland cattle lounging about in the fields surrounding the festival grounds.

Thursday, September 7 through Sunday the 10th were filled with multiple stages offering a wide variety of old style musics like bluegrass, old time, string band, Cajun, traditional jazz and what-have you. There were individual pickin’ contests in the categories of mandolin, guitar, fiddle, dobro, and banjo as well as a band contest. Loads of workshops for folks of all ages and a wide array of interests were interspersed throughout each day. The Main Stage and Dance Tents were, of course, a main focus for many and the dance tent was packed many times throughout the weekend as folks danced to a variety of callers, or two-stepped, or just boogied down.

I heard so many people complimenting how the organizers had a great variety of musical styles, but all within the context of true roots-style music, as well as the really laid back and family friendly atmosphere of the festival. There was a rumor also that the folks who organize the Oldtone festival might add a new festival possibly sometime in June, which may be more of a Fiddler’s Convention type thing. If folks are interested in keeping up on upcoming festivals put on by these folks, I recommend going to their website and joining their email list, so you don’t miss out.

Here is a little taste of the fun with the highly entertaining band, Rootchie Tootchie & the Ragtime Shepard Kings.

  • Excited fan enjoying the music with dad and doll at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Festival goer relaxing on very cool mobile side stage at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fred Robbins on site doing video at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gold Hope Duo at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Highland cattle at the OldTone Farm at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Highland cattle at the OldTone Farm at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Cowboy tassels at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Side stage at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jennifer Llewellyn led morning yoga at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Josh Rinkle of The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Karl Shifflet getting his show stuff ready at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids arts and crafts at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids mesmerized by puppet show at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lounging musician at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mando Workshop with Caleb Klauder, CJ Lewandowski, Tara Linhardt, David Long, and David Davis at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tony Watt
  • Morning time called dances get lots of kids at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Perfomers hangin out off duty at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Puppet show at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Artists hanging out backstage at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Backstage jam at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bear Minimum at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill and the Belles at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Billy hurt with the fiddle he has had since he was 10 at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Billy Hurt and Brennen Ernst at dance tent show at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Caleb Klauder and David Long on mandolins in dance tent at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Cocek Brass Band play for dancers in dance tent at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Contra Dance Band called the Russett Trio at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dancing monkey is popular with the kids at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dance Tent at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dance Tent Saturday night at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dance Tent with Jesee Lege & Bayou Brew at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dany Bureau of Karl Shifflet and Big Country Show at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Excited fan enjoying the music with dad and doll at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Festival goer relaxing on very cool mobile side stage at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fred Robbins on site doing video at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gold Hope Duo at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Highland cattle at the OldTone Farm at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Highland cattle at the OldTone Farm at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Cowboy tassels at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Side stage at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jennifer Llewellyn led morning yoga at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Josh Rinkle of The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Karl Shifflet getting his show stuff ready at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids arts and crafts at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids mesmerized by puppet show at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lounging musician at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mando Workshop with Caleb Klauder, CJ Lewandowski, Tara Linhardt, David Long, and David Davis at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tony Watt
  • Morning time called dances get lots of kids at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Perfomers hangin out off duty at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Puppet show at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rootchie Tootchie & The Ragtime Shepard Kings at the 2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other articles you might enjoy