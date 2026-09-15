Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

1970s Iida Archtop Banjo lost at Earl Scruggs Music Fest

Event Details

1970s Iida Archtop Banjo stolen at Earl Scruggs Music Fest

We have heard a sad story from Forest City, NC banjo teacher Trey Hodge. One of his students, a 12-year-girl named Charity from the town where the Earl Scruggs Music Fest is held, suffered the loss of her precious 1970s Iida archtop banjo. Someone either stole or mistakenly picked up her banjo, as it was gone when Charity packed up to head home.

Trey shared some details that makes this all the more tragic.

“Charity is incredibly talented, progresses so quickly, and is one of the most promising young musicians I’ve ever had the honor to teach. This was her very first bluegrass festival. It breaks my heart that anyone would take an instrument from a child, or anyone for that matter, and is not the bluegrass community I grew up enjoying.”

He is asking everyone, especially in the area around the festival, to keep an eye out on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and local pawn shops across western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. If any details are found, you can message Hodge on Facebook.

The banjo was in a basic black hard shell case.

Some good news: Trey is also working to help Charity find a new banjo should hers not be returned.

“The wonderful team at Gold Tone Music Group has generously agreed to help cover some of the cost of a new instrument. I have posted a link to my Venmo. Every cent will go to get Charity a new banjo.

I have personally contributed $100 to kick off the fund. If you see this banjo, or if you are able to donate a few dollars to help get this young lady a new instrument, we would greatly appreciate it.”

If you can help in any way, or maybe even have a banjo you could donate, Trey would love to hear from you.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Earl Scruggs Music Festival

More photos from 2026 Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Read More
International Bluegrass Music Association

IBMA announces criteria for new Executive Director

Read More
Grassy Creek

Fire on the Hill from Grassy Creek Bluegrass Band

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Jim and Danielle VanCleve

Congratulations Jim and Danielle VanCleve!

Read More
The Borderline Alliance

Bluegrass Canada: The Bordergrass Alliance

Read More
Cumberland Mountain Music Show

Cumberland Mountain Music Show – Cumberland Gap, TN

Read More
Wyatt Ellis

Rocky Top Bottom drops for Wyatt Ellis

Read More
Alison Krauss & Union Station

Alison Krauss cancels remaining 2026 tour with Union Station

Read More
Jamie Harper with The Grascals

Welcome Gunner Harper!

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!