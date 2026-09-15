1970s Iida Archtop Banjo lost at Earl Scruggs Music Fest

We have heard a sad story from Forest City, NC banjo teacher Trey Hodge. One of his students, a 12-year-girl named Charity from the town where the Earl Scruggs Music Fest is held, suffered the loss of her precious 1970s Iida archtop banjo. Someone either stole or mistakenly picked up her banjo, as it was gone when Charity packed up to head home.

Trey shared some details that makes this all the more tragic.

“Charity is incredibly talented, progresses so quickly, and is one of the most promising young musicians I’ve ever had the honor to teach. This was her very first bluegrass festival. It breaks my heart that anyone would take an instrument from a child, or anyone for that matter, and is not the bluegrass community I grew up enjoying.”

He is asking everyone, especially in the area around the festival, to keep an eye out on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and local pawn shops across western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. If any details are found, you can message Hodge on Facebook.

The banjo was in a basic black hard shell case.

Some good news: Trey is also working to help Charity find a new banjo should hers not be returned.

“The wonderful team at Gold Tone Music Group has generously agreed to help cover some of the cost of a new instrument. I have posted a link to my Venmo. Every cent will go to get Charity a new banjo.

I have personally contributed $100 to kick off the fund. If you see this banjo, or if you are able to donate a few dollars to help get this young lady a new instrument, we would greatly appreciate it.”

If you can help in any way, or maybe even have a banjo you could donate, Trey would love to hear from you.