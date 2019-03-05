Zoe & Cloyd to Organic Records

Organic Records in North Carolina has announced the signing of old time and bluegrass duo Zoe & Cloyd to the label for their third album.

Zoe & Cloyd are Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller, husband and wife, from Massachusetts and North Carolina respectively. They have been performing together in a duet show since the dissolution of Red June, of which they were founding members. She plays fiddle, and he the guitar, with both sharing the singing and songwriting duties.

Both come from deeply musical families, with roots that extend into bluegrass history. Miller is the grandson of Jim Shumate, who played fiddle with both Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs back in the ’40s and ’50s. Weinstein is descended from master musicians as well, going back to her grandfather, who was a klezmer performer back in Russia and her dad, a jazz pianist.

Zoe says that working with Organic is a good fit for them both.

“We’re super excited to be working with Organic Records on the release of our third Zoe & Cloyd album. They have been really enthusiastic about our music and message, and it’s great to have a supportive team of people behind this project.”

For this next project, they will be joined by Kevin Kehrberg on bass and Bennett Sullivan on banjo. Recording has just recently begun at the Crossroads Studio in Arden, NC.

Look for this next record later this year on Organic, an imprint in the Crossroads Label Group.