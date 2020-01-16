YeeHaw campers dig in, help out for potluck

Wednesday is traditionally potluck night at the YeeHaw Music Fest. Promotors Ernie and Debi Evans provide enough chicken to feed an army! Bluegrassers not only eat, but they cook! There was a variety on the table from beans to mashed potatoes to deviled eggs to lots of great desserts!

Ernie and Debi moved the YeeHaw festival to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center when they took over ownership of the festival. The complex has a covered area with plenty of room to grow.

After the wonderful meal, Rodney Parker hosted the open mic session. A number of the early campers assembled groups to do a few songs together. They chose interesting names for their groups. One group called themselves “The Outhouse Lint Pickers.” One of the groups was “Mostly Canadian Grass.” I ran into a group of jammers on the way back to my camper. They were having a great time! The stage show starts today, Thursday, with Swinging Bridge, Bandana Rhythm, and Nothin’ Fancy. The entertainment will continue through Saturday evening.

Join us for a weekend of great music.

Support your local music venues.