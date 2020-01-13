Woodbine Opry in Georgia supports community bluegrass

I made my annual stop at the Woodbine Opry this past Friday night, and found another evening of fun music.

The Woodbine Opry started in 2000 as a jam session in Hoydt Drury’s living room. It moved into the old Woodbine school building as the result of a committee that Hoydt was on trying to save the old building. The committee got a one year lease from the county and the Opry continues in the building into 2020! Friday night is acoustic music night and Saturday is country music night.

The four founding members are still active: Hoydt Drury, Jack Bethune, Dan Dubberly, and Junior Grantham. The first three are in picture 2219. Junior is in picture 2207-2.

Jack Bethune is pictured with his wife Patty and Grandson Jackson Bethune. Jackson is learning the sound enhancement business from Blue Ridge Sound’s own John Holder.

The Opry operates on donations from the public. They hold a cake and other goodies raffle along with a 50/50 raffle.

I stole the following from their Friday Woodbine Opry Facebook page:

You’re only a stranger once at the Friday Woodbine Opry and once is never enough for people who appreciate real Americana. Come along and experience a sliver of American culture that is as sweet as the honeysuckle for which Woodbine is named.

I highly recommend a visit if you are in the Woodbine, Georgia area.

Next stop for Candidpix.info is the YeeHaw Music Fest this week in Okeechobee, Florida.

Support your local music venues.