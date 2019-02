Theo and Brenna MacMillan, a sibling duo from Winchester, KY, has a new single released today.

It’s one they wrote called When You Go, a smooth contemporary bluegrass number with Theo taking the lead vocal. He is on guitar, with Brenna on banjo, Mary Pafford on mandolin, Maddie Denton on fiddle, and Jimmy Meyer on bass.

An album by the same name is expected later this spring.

