When We Played With Fire video from Mustered Courage

Australia’s Mustered Courage is back with a new single, the title track from their upcoming album, When We Played With Fire. Their style of bluegrass is more urban than rural, with clever songwriting and solid musicianship, which has found a ready audience both back home and in Europe and the States.

After woking with a number of US and Australian labels, the band is going full indie with this project. They raised the money from fans to record and produce the album, and tell us that they are quite pleased with the result.

The single captures a sentiment common among young adults, a sort of Big Chill retrospective, where you notice that the old gang isn’t together anymore and reflect on how things can never be the same again. Maybe growing up isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

When We Played With Fire was written by banjo man Nick Keeling, who also sings the lead, assisted by Josh Bridges on bass, Julian Abrahams on guitar, and Josh Bennet on mandolin.

Ahead of the album release later this month, the band has created this music video to promote it.

The single is available now via the popular online download and streaming services.

Mustered Courage will be touring widely in Australia in October and November. They are hoping to get back over to the US in 2019.