Welcome Caspian Lorentzen!

Jasper and Sofia Lorentzen welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world of bluegrass today. Jasper is known as the rambunctious “bobbleheaded” bass player of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Caspian Daniel Lorentzen was born at 5:12 a.m. on December 13, 2017 at the Lorentzen’s mountain home in Sevierville, Tennessee. Caspian weighs in at exactly 9 pounds even, and is 22 inches long. Both mother and baby are healthy as can be, and doing well.

Jasper will staying close to home this week. He will not be at The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys final show of 2017 at The Station Inn.

Congratulations Jasper and Sofia, and welcome to the world baby Caspian Daniel Lorentzen!