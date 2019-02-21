Wednesday at the Florida Bluegrass Classic

The early arrivals at the Florida Bluegrass Classic did what bluegrassers do best – we ate. The annual Wednesday evening potluck was a huge success. No one went away hungry!

The crowd then enjoyed a radio/open mic show hosted by Nashville entertainer Rodney Parker. The show consisted of all festival attendees who assembled bands. Promoter Ernie Evans participated playing banjo, electric guitar, and bass with the various groups. Clarence, Larry, and Josh got the sound system tuned in and ready for Thursday’s main stage show. The Thursday show features Rodney Parker and Friends, Michael Reno Harrell, Roxeen and Dalrymple, and Buddy Jewell.

Join us for a fun day of music.

Support your local music venues.