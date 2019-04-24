Video Premiere: I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) from The Cleverlys

The latest album from The Cleverlys (Blue – on Mountain Home) is doing well on our chart, showing that bluegrass radio has embraced it. But there can be no doubt that the best way to experience their comedic and musical genius is live.

So it makes perfect sense that their new music video, which we are delighted to premiere here this morning, is taken from a live performance of the song, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

As is their custom, it is a Cleverlys cover of a pop hit, this time from the Scots pop duo, The Proclaimers, resurrected for grassification 30 years after its initial release. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, the song was very prominent in the popular culture, both as a radio hit in the US, Europe, UK, and Iceland, and through its inclusion in the surprise film hit, Benny & Joon.

In the video, recorded live at Puckett’s Restaurant & Grocery in Nashville, we find the boys delivering a stone faced rendition on the song in their own unique way.

Digger Cleverly tells us that it’s a favorite of his.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) is such a fun song. It’s one of those songs that gets stuck in my subconscious so much that I sing it for days on end, while I’m milking alpacas, while I’m in the shower, when I’m not milking alpacas, when I need a shower, practically all the time.”

You can find the single, and the full album, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get a copy via AirPlay Direct.