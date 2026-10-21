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Tuesday World of Bluegrass ’26 report – What is WOB?

Event Details

Williamson Branch at World of Bluegrass 2026

Williamson Branch showing out at World of Bluegrass 2026 – photo © Bill Warren

For the Bluegrass Today bunch the World of Bluegrass kicked off Tuesday morning in the media room. There are five of us gathering content. Well, we actually started Sunday with a chat group discussing various aspects of the week, along with suggestions from John Lawless. John is directing traffic from his home base this year. We gathered and discussed what functions we would each cover. That was pretty well outlined and then the discussion turned to more mundane things – David’s new pole barn and the novel concept of parking a car in the garage. Sandy’s book. Elizabeth’s bluegrass crossword puzzles. 

That conversation got me thinking – what is the World of Bluegrass??

We all know that it is several days of speeches, band showcases, constituency meetings, business meetings, and various award functions.

But what else is it??

It is that mundane conversation in the media room. Catching up on the simple things. It is this crowd in the hallways shaking hands and hugging necks. It is reconnecting with friends one may not have seen in a year. It’s laughing with friends about things that happened last week at a festival. It is the coming together of this big, diverse family that for a few days basks in one another’s company. 

As important and necessary as the formal functions are, the informal get togethers and visits may be even more important.

Welcome to the World of Bluegrass. Enjoy our friends – old and new!

Support your local music venues.

Band coaching with Stephen Mougin at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Stafford delivers the keynote address at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
The Weary Ramblers at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Dumas & Branchline at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Williamson Branch at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Dumas & Branchline at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Pitney Meyer at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Slocan Ramblers at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren
Wood Box Heroes at World of Bluegrass 2026 - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Picture of Bill Warren

Bill Warren

Bill Warren is a photographer and bluegrass enthusiast in Troy, Michigan. You can find out more about Bill and see his images at www.candidpix.info.

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