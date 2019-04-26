Truth Came Out video from Scott Slay

Scott Slay is a bluegrass musician located in Denver, CO who has a new, self-titled album with his group, The Rail. He is an experienced multi-instrumentalist who pulled down 2nd place in both the mandolin and the guitar competitions at RockyGrass in 2018, and he has called on a number of his friends in the bluegrass world for assistance on a debut single.

The track is Truth Came Out, which Scott wrote with his wife, Brittany. It tells the story of a marriage that fell apart, which is detailed dramatically in the video produced and directed by Jarrod Sumter, with Just Basl Productions.

Slay sings the lead vocal and plays guitar, with Sierra Hull on mandolin and harmony vocal, Sammy Shelor on banjo, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Mark Schatz on bass. The vibe is somewhere between contemporary bluegrass and acoustic country, making it a bit tough to peg. But it’s a sound that should be a comfortable fit for bluegrass radio in today’s market.

VanCleve, who also helped in post production, shared how much he enjoyed working on this album.

“I really had a blast playing on, and mastering this project for Scott Slay. He’s a great guy for starters. But, as an artist, he has a real uniqueness to his sound and style, and where he wants to take the listener. It’s refreshing, and it’s fun.

Plus he’s got a bunch of great songs and some of the best in the business helping him out all over this project! It was an honor to be involved and I’m excited to see what type of reaction this one gets for Scott!”

The video is like a short film, even captured in a letterbox format, with Slay playing the protagonist and Maddie Kreamer of Denver, CO playing the female lead. Evan Gohring, bass player for The Rail, is featured as the homewrecker, and Scott’s true life wife, Brittany, has a cameo as the bartender. They shot in and around Lyons, CO, with the spectacular mountain vistas as a backdrop.

Truth Came Out is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the single, and the full album, from AirPlay Direct.

The Rail is available now from Bonfire Recording.