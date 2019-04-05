Track Premiere: Pilgrim’s Prayer from The Family Sowell

The Family Sowell has created a music video to showcase their new single, Pilgrim’s Prayer, one co-written by the band with Mark Rossi. It’s the sort-of title track from their current Texas To Tennessee album, a song about the family’s having packed up and moved from Houston to Knoxville in order to pursue a music career.

The Sowells are six siblings from 22 to 12, who tour with their family bluegrass group. This year has started off well for the band, winning the 2019 International Band Championship at SPBGMA in February. They are hoping to build on that success with this single release.

Pilgrim’s Prayer is available now for download purchase at CD Baby, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

