Track Premiere: Looking Out for You and Me from Zoe & Cloyd

Ahead of tomorrow’s single release, Organic Records is offering our readers a first listen opportunity to Looking Out For You and Me from Zoe & Cloyd.

This Asheville-based husband-and-wife duo consists of Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller, who bring their combined musical experiences into a contemporary mix of bluegrass and old time traditions.

Looking Out For You and Me is the first single from the couple’s upcoming album. The two switch between lead and harmony vocals, with Natalya on fiddle and Miller on guitar, supported by Kevin Kehrberg on bass and Bennett Sullivan on banjo.

The song, written and sung by Miller, carries some of flavor of the ’60s protest vibe, urging listeners to think about the long term consequences of their beliefs and actions, all with a bluegrass beat.

Or as John puts it,

“Looking Out For You And Me asks us to look critically at the ones making decisions related to our collective well being and that of future generations.”

Looking Out For You and Me will be available for streaming and digital purchase tomorrow, March 15. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.