Track Premiere – Little Magnolia from Lonesome River Band

It’s a new month, very nearly spring in much of the US, and we all have so many things to look forward to in the coming season. Warm weather, baseball, and outdoor bluegrass festivals!

Here’s another – a new single from Lonesome River Band. Still going strong after 35 years, LRB is back again with a new song from Adam Wright and Milan Miller in the bluegrass tradition. It’s a medium tempo number in waltz time that sounds like it’s been sung for decades.

Mandolinist and lead vocalist Jesse Smathers says that is what he likes so much about Little Magnolia.

“Little Magnolia is a favorite track of mine. It’s a song that sounds 80 years old. The feel of this song comes from a place of authenticity, something that we all strive for, and that made it so fun to record for all of us!”

Miller shared that it was one that came easily to he and his co-writer.

“Little Magnolia is a tune that Adam Wright and I wrote on Thanksgiving Eve back in 2010. It seemed to just waltz into the room and twenty minutes later, we had a song that somehow felt like it had been around for years. Back when I was young and impressionable, the Lonesome River Band was one of the first groups to bend my ear toward bluegrass, and I am thrilled that Little Magnolia is the newest addition to their timeless catalog.”

Little Magnolia is available today wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.