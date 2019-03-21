Track Premiere: Haggard from The Grascals

Who doesn’t love Merle Haggard? And good ol’ dogs… and Harley Allen?

The latest single from The Grascals gives you all of that, plus the superb singing of guitarist John Bryan, with Haggard.

It’s the true story of a rescue dog that came into Harley’s family, and got his name for howling along when he heard Merle Haggard sing. Anyone who has known that special love that a loyal dog can offer over a lifetime is likely to get a bit misty following the story line.

Mandolinist Danny Roberts says that have been saving this one for quite a while, from back when Merle Haggard and Harley Allen were still with us.

“Back when we started The Grascals, Harley gave us this tune and we almost recorded it around the same time we recorded Me and John and Paul. We didn’t get to it then, but we held on to it. When John heard it recently, he knew it was one we needed to do, and I’m so glad we did. We’ve always included Harley’s songs on our albums, and I am grateful we came back to this one. Harley’s songs have a special feel when you hear them. They have always fit The Grascals’ sound so well.”

Haggard releases as a single tomorrow on Mountain Home Music, when it will be available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.