Track Premiere: Force of Nature from Unspoken Tradition

Asheville, NC’s Unspoken Tradition has a new single this week, taken from their new album, Myths We Tell Our Young, due to release tomorrow on Mountain Home Music.

For the single, they have chosen one called Force Of Nature, written by guitarist Audie McGinnis. It’s a driving bluegrass love song, which Audie says was inspired by some verses written 200 years ago.

“Not many people in the bluegrass world know this, but I’m an English teacher by day. I don’t necessarily look the part, but I do enjoy it. A poem that has always struck me as being exceptionally powerful is Ozymandias, by Percy Blythe Shelley. I don’t want to get into a deep analysis here, but the big idea is that time can erase all things, and that man is insignificant. It’s a stunning poem, really, and certainly makes you aware of your mortality. It got me thinking…is there anything that can truly withstand time? Force of Nature is about what is left when everything else we know is gone. The hopeful folks like me might say the answer is love.”

Pre-orders for both Force Of Nature and Myths We Tell Our Young can be placed now online, with delivery starting tomorrow, April 19. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.