Track Premiere: Catch this Train from Lizzy Plotkin

Colorado fiddler, songwriter, and vocalist Lizzy Plotkin has agreed to share the opening track of her new album, We Will Sing, with our readers.

Born in Nashville to a musical family, Lizzy got her love for fiddle music from her dad, who performed jazz, country, bluegrass, and swing when she was younger. She moved to Colorado for schooling in environmental studies, and now lives in the eight-thousand-foot altitudes of the Centennial state’s Gunnison Valley.

After finishing college, Plotkin helped form the folk trio, Free The Honey, with whom she toured from 2012-2016 and recorded three albums.

We Will Sing was recorded in Ft Collins, engineered by Aaron Youngberg of FY5, and produced by Lizzy with some of the best pickers in the Colorado acoustic scene. Eli West and Matt Flinner play mandolin, Dusty Rider and Rick Good handle the banjo, and Tyler Grant is on guitar. Erin Youngberg, also of FY5, plays bass.

The track Lizzy has shared is called Catch This Train, which she tells us came from a conflicted point in her life.

“Catch This Train was the first song written for We Will Sing. Freshly single, spending most of my time skiing alone in the woods or in front of my fire picking on my mandolin, guitar and fiddle, this song emerged from both a feeling of new-found freedom, independence and self-reliance, and a constant nagging voice in my head and heart that pined for partnership, and something other than what was in front of me. The melody came to me on the mandolin and I wrote heaps of poetry to the tune until I had the finished song.”

It’s a driving, old-time number propelled by clawhammer banjo and Lizzy’s fiddle.

We Will Sing is available now for download or on CD from CD Baby, and other popular streaming and download sites.