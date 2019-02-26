Track Premiere – Bluegrass Radio from Irene Kelley

This morning we are delighted to share the new single from Irene Kelley, an ode to something we all love, Bluegrass Radio.

Written by Irene and Jerry Salley, it tells of the comfort we feel when we find our favorite music coming through loud and clear on the wireless, or more commonly these days, from the satellite or computer.

She says that she wrote it as a love song for all the radio folks who have supported her music in recent years.

“Thank you to all the DJ’s who have shared my music with your listeners. You have given me a great opportunity to get my music out to the people that matter the most, the fans. Please accept my sincere thanks and know that this song is for YOU!”

Kelley is supported on the track by Bryan Sutton on guitar, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Matt Menefee on banjo, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Salley and Justyna Kelley provide harmony vocals.

You can expect to hear Irene’s new single on – you guessed it – bluegrass radio throughout the spring. It will also be included on her upcoming album, Benny’s TV Repair.

Bluegrass Radio is available now from Mountain Fever Records wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it via AirPlay Direct.