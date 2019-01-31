Tom T. and Brother Will from Brace, Cooper & Jutz

Nashville writers Eric Brace, Peter Cooper, and Thomm Jutz have released a first single from their upcoming album together, called Riverland.

Tom T. and Brother Will is told as a conversation between the great Tom T. Hall, and his longtime friend, Baptist preacher Reverend Will D. Campbell. Known as Brother Will, Campbell is remembered as something of a radical Christian, witnessing in Mississippi to both white and black congregations when such behavior was not common in the deep south. He became friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, and worked as a political activist in his cause.

He and Hall often spent time together, and this song was taken from stories Tom T told the writers about the occasion when the two of them decided to build a still.

Brace, Cooper, and Jutz jointly share that the song comes from deep respect and love for these two towering figures.

“All three of us are profoundly influenced by Will D. Campbell. His message and writings have deeply impacted us as songwriters living in the South. This is a tip of our hats to Brother Will and to our wonderful friend, one of the finest songwriters that has ever lived, and one of the wisest men we know, the great Tom T. Hall.”

