Tim and Dennis Crouch say, Play Ball!

With the arrival of spring, all the best that life offers is at our fingertips. Fragrant flowers are on display, and love is in the air. The days are getting longer, and soon, outdoor bluegrass festivals will dominate the musical landscape.

And they are playing baseball again! It may still be a bit chilly in some of the parks, but our long, lovely, national obsession with bats and balls is underway for 2019, as sure a sign as we get that life goes on after the cold, dark winter.

The magic of spring isn’t lost on Tim and Dennis Crouch. These two Nashville-based pickin’ bros have a new single that celebrates the great American pastime. It’s Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer’s vaudeville classic, Take Me Out To The Ball Game, done up in a string swing style with bluegrass instruments. Their sprightly version is sure to bring on a jolly mood, and get the sap flowing in even the oldest fan.

Tim is on fiddle and Dennis on bass, with Glen Duncan on slap rhythm guitar, and Noam Pikelny on National resonator body banjo.

Here’s a taste…

The single is available from Englehardt Music Group. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.

Play ball!