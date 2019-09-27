Thursday overview, World of Bluegrass 2019

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

The Earls of Leicester on the IBMA Red  Carpet – photo © Tara Linhardt

Thursday of IBMA week is famous for awards. There is an Industry Awards Luncheon with live shows and lifetime Distinguished Achievement Awards, and this year’s Industry awards going to graphic designers, liner notes writers, sound engineers, broadcasters, songwriters, events, and those who write about bluegrass.

Apart from that, there are still more conferences teaching all sorts of helpful info for those of us in the music industry. IBMA also realizes that folks in the music business trenches sometimes do not have health insurance, and may not be able to get to the eye doctor, or dentist, or make it to an audiologist to get custom ear plugs to protect our hearing. So those services are offered free of charge to festival attendees. There were a number of musicians that I saw taking advantage of those services. MusiCares was running the dental clinic room, complete with an on site dental x-rays and everything.

Of course a fun activity for any bluegrass musician at IBMA is trying out all the instruments in the Exhibit Room. Here is a shot of a bunch of us mandolin players trying out some mandolins made by a builder who flew in from the Czech Republic. (photo)

Also in the Exhibit Hall this year was the Rainbow Bluegrass Pride, who had lots of fun things going on, and cool folks stopping by.

BluegrassCountry had its own room down the hall near the instrument check where they were broadcasting live radio shows with rotating bands. 

The evening offered plenty of showcases downtown, and also the famous IBMA big awards show (which can be seen on the IBMA Facebook page). Step one to the Awards Show is seeing the bluegrass celebrities walk the Red Carpet for their official posed photos, being taken by a line of great and fun loving photographers. 🙂

Here are just a few little peaks into the fun. There were some great dancers as well as musicians involved this year too, which was fantastic.

  • Balsam Range with the NC State University Symphony at the 2019 IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark Schatz dances at the 2019 IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sam Bush leads an all-star band in tribute to Bill Emerson at the 2019 IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • George Jackson Band at BluegrassCountry at the 2019 World of Bluegrass - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Host Brad Kolodner with BluegrassCountry at the 2019 World of Bluegrass - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Carolina Blue at BluegrassCountry at the 2019 World of Bluegrass - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bluegrass Pride booth at the 2019 World of Bluegrass - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nic Gareiss and Justin Hiltner on the Red Capet prior to the IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Morris accepts his Writer of the Year award at the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Del and Jean McCoury on the Red Capet prior to the IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Free dental clinic at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver on the Red Capet prior to the IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Earls of Leicester on the Red Capet prior to the IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gina Furtado and Ben Walters on the Red Capet prior to the IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Grace Van't Hof and Rachel Reichert on the Red Capet prior to the IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway harp jam at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway harp jam at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeanette and Johnny Williams at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tara Linhardt, Ryan Paisley, Doyle Lawson at a mandolin gathering in the exhibit hall at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark Schatz and his coterie of dancers on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mile Twelve on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tristan Scroggins and Molly Tuttle on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nic Gariess dances at the 2019 IBMA Awards Show - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Molly Tuttle and Justin Hiltner on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fountain Fun at World of Bluegrass 2019 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Turnabout is fair play the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Po' Ramblin' Boys on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Photog gaggle on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kentucky Colonels on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ronnie and Allison McCoury on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tellico at BluegrassCountry at the 2019 World of Bluegrass - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jim Lauderdale on the Red Carpet prior to the 2019 IBMA Awards - photo © Tara Linhardt

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today