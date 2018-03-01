Thursday at Wintergrass 2018

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

The Wintergrass Festival in Bellevue, Washington just took place February 22-25. Folks came from all over the country, and some from overseas to attend this festival, which is one of the premiere traditional music events of the country. It was a special year for Wintergrass since they were celebrating their 25th anniversary year.

On average they take in about 5000 people a day, many of whom stayed on site at the hotel or at another hotel in the vicinity. The halls were often full of people jamming and meeting new friends, or catching up with old ones. They had multiple stages with top notch bands as well as a multitude of workshops. The third floor had showcases and jams led by regional organizations like the Washington Area Music Association.

There were loads of great vendors selling instruments, mics, clothes, jewelry, foods, and even massages. There was also a table where one could buy raffle tickets for a number of fine instruments and a beautifully hand made music-themed quilt.

The Wintergrass Youth Academy runs Thursday and Friday of the festival, and has a wide array in ages of participants. They work with an adult band leader in a small band context, as well as on some songs with the whole group. The kids will work up to performing on Friday on a main festival stage, and get to try some other instruments, folk dancing, and other fun activities. Joe Craven does a great job as a leader of the large group time with the Youth Academy, and has the kids laughing and smiling and getting really excited about all the ways one can have fun with music. It is hard to not get excited about music with Joe Craven demonstrating how pumped he is about playing. ​

  • Mic tasting with Ear Trumpet Labs at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Welcome sign on the screens at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy banner at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • WAMA showcase at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Get yer jerky at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • WAMA banner at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Slocan Ramblers at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jacob Joliff Band at Wintergrass 2018 (Alex Hargreaves, Jacob Joliff, Jeff Picker, Stash Wyslouch) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jacob Joliff Band at Wintergrass 2018 (Alex Hargreaves, Jeff Picker, Jacob Joliff, Stash Wyslouch) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy breakout class at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Raffle ticket booth at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pearl Django at Wintergrass 2018 (Michael Gray, David Lange, Jim Char, Rick Leppanen, Tim Lerch) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fiddle curiosity at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Justin Jenkins with Kenny & Amanda Smith at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Craven getting folks excited about music at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Craven leads the large group at Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Craven getting folks excited at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeff Jones with Foxfire at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Chris Henry mandolin workshop at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Arriving at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • One dog petting zoo at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Amanda Smith at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alex Hargreaves fiddle workshop at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • WAMA showcase schedule at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Foxfire, who played the first Wintergrass festival, at the 2018 event - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kenny & Amanda Smith Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Amanda Smith, Kyle Perkins, and Kenny Smith at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt

Other articles you might enjoy