Thursday at Wintergrass 2017

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Darlingside performs at Wintergrass 2017 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Wintergrass is a truly wonderful festival offering so many different types of music to both listen to and to play, educational opportunities, and chances to try new things and meet new people. There were some top musicians there on the many stages, running workshops in the workshop rooms, and jammin’ in the hallways.

The festival hosted 58 workshops this year on a variety of traditional instruments in bluegrass, swing, choro, classical, song writing, among others. Even morning yoga was offered. Instrument builders, microphone builders, crafters, various types of foods and beverages all kept a smorgasbord of options for folks to get into all weekend long.

There were activities for kids of all ages all weekend long. The Youth Academy runs Thursday and Friday, where kids divided up into 8 different bands get to work on a couple of songs in their group. They then perform on stage Friday, and work on a large number with all the Youth Academy participants in the band with Joe Craven as their band leader. The kids also have workshop times for learning traditional-style dancing like clogging, and are given chances to get acquainted with new instruments that they may have never tried before. The youngest kids are brought into their own room for “Pint Grass” for the weekend. They offer many activities like an instrument petting zoo and interactive music games with the Pint Grass Staff.

Here’s a look at The Jeremy Kittel Band from Thursday night.

  • Reso work in the lobby
  • The Washington Area Music Association hosts shows, jams, and provides a nice hang out spot at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Some rooms have live radio broadcasts at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Simon Chrisman of the Jeremy Kittel band takes a knife and fixes his hammer for his dulcimer right before the show at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Simon Chrisman (dulcimer), Quinn Bachand (guitar), and Jeremy Kittel (fiddle) of the Jeremy Kittel band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Really yummy and exotic types of jerky for sale at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Philip Graham, creator of the Ear Trumpet microphones demonstrating and answering questions at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pete Wernick banjo workshop at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pete Wernick banjo workshop at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pete Martin jammin in the hallways at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Orville Johnson performs on the Regency stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nathaniel Smith of the Jeremy Kittel Band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mike Marshall mandolin workshop at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids not only have lessons and make bands with their instruments, but also get dancing workshops at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Seamons (banjo) and Ben Hunter (bones) at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Seamons (guitar) and Ben Hunter (fiddle) at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joe Craven brought a whole new concept of improvisation to his workshop with spontaneous jams with no instruments at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Instrument petting zoo time in Pint Grass room at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Instrument petting zoo time in Pint Grass room at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hot swing jam in the hallway at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardtot swing jam in hallway
  • Harris Paseltiner (guitar player of the band Darlingside) at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dave Boulware of Bent Twigg guitars made some eyecatching display art as well as whole ones that play nice at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dave Boulware of Bent Twigg guitars made some eyecatching display art as well as whole ones that play nice at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Cliff helps lead his band at the Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Check in to the Hyatt at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Caterina Lichtenberg classical mandolin workshop at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Caterina Lichtenberg classical mandolin workshop at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bryan Sutton guitar workshop at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ben Hunter on mandolin at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jamming in the foyer at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeremy Kittel Band (Joshua Pinkham (mandolin), Nathaniel (cello), Jeremy Kittel (fiddle) at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeremy Kittel at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joshua Pinkham with the Jeremy Kittel Band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Simon Chrisman with The Jeremy Kittel Band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeremy Kittel Band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt

Other articles you might enjoy