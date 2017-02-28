Thursday at Wintergrass 2017

Wintergrass is a truly wonderful festival offering so many different types of music to both listen to and to play, educational opportunities, and chances to try new things and meet new people. There were some top musicians there on the many stages, running workshops in the workshop rooms, and jammin’ in the hallways.

The festival hosted 58 workshops this year on a variety of traditional instruments in bluegrass, swing, choro, classical, song writing, among others. Even morning yoga was offered. Instrument builders, microphone builders, crafters, various types of foods and beverages all kept a smorgasbord of options for folks to get into all weekend long.

There were activities for kids of all ages all weekend long. The Youth Academy runs Thursday and Friday, where kids divided up into 8 different bands get to work on a couple of songs in their group. They then perform on stage Friday, and work on a large number with all the Youth Academy participants in the band with Joe Craven as their band leader. The kids also have workshop times for learning traditional-style dancing like clogging, and are given chances to get acquainted with new instruments that they may have never tried before. The youngest kids are brought into their own room for “Pint Grass” for the weekend. They offer many activities like an instrument petting zoo and interactive music games with the Pint Grass Staff.

Here’s a look at The Jeremy Kittel Band from Thursday night.