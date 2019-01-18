Thursday at the 2019 Yee Haw Music Fest

Jo Odom brought her MC skills to the Yee Haw Music Fest main stage Thursday. She led the crowd in a moment of silence and reflection in honor of Les Sears.

Local band, Scattered Grass opened the show with a mix of old and new standards, along with selections from their new project, Dirt Road. Ernie Evans produced the project and sang harmony on one song, and he joined the band during the evening set to sing it. Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome followed. The band provides sets of Stanley style music that takes an audience back to the early days of bluegrass music. Nothin’ Fancy closed out both the afternoon and evening shows with their high energy, entertaining style. Gaven Largent is filling in this weekend while the search continues for a new banjo player. The evening show was kicked off by Keith Bass and Friends of Yee Haw. This is a group of musicians that have been to most, if not all of the 25 years of Yee Haw shows. Ernie joined them for a tune or two.

Friday and Saturday promise more great bluegrass music.

Join the fun if you are near the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center.