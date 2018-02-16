Thursday at Palatka Bluegrass Festival 2018

The 14th February Palatka Bluegrass Festival kicked off with a bang on Thursday afternoon. The day turned warm and sunny with the temperature reaching 80 degrees.

Sherry Boyd is once more handling the MC duties, She keeps the bands and the audience happy. Blue Ridge Sound’s own John Holder had everything dialed in for our good listening.

The Bluegrass Brothers opened the festival with their high energy show. They got the crowd primed for a great day of bluegrass music. Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers followed. Joe formed the Radio Ramblers in 2006 and they have grown in stature with every show. The trio of Joe, Duane Sparks, and Mike Terry is nothing short of excellent. Flatt Lonesome followed. They are arguably the best young band on the circuit. The sibling harmony of Kelsi, Charli, and Buddy Robertson is unmatched. Watch for these youngsters to win more and more awards.

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out then gave the audience full measure of why Russell has been IBMA’s male vocalist many times. Rhonda Vincent and the Rage closed out the day’s show and showed everyone why she is the “Queen of Bluegrass”. Rhonda spent at least an hour and a half greeting fans, signing autographs, and taking pictures. She also paid tribute to the late Daryl Singletary, as did Buddy Robertson. Both provided touching moments with their memories of Daryl. Rhonda joined the Radio Ramblers to do We Missed You in Church Last Sunday. Rhonda, Mike Terry, and Joe Mullins wowed the crowd.

It was a day that left everyone wanting more. They get that on Friday with Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road who has lead singer, Tommy Long, back after a year-long battle with throat cancer. They will be joined by the Dry Branch Fire Squad, Penny Creek, the Gibson Brothers, Balsam Range, and Dailey & Vincent.

The Earls of Leicester will be joined by Amanda Cook and Kennesaw Ridge, the Moron Brothers, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, along with the Gibson Brothers and the Dry Branch Fire Squad to round out the festival on Saturday.

The Rodeheaver Boys Ranch is an excellent host for this festival. Promoters Norman and Judy Adams have developed this and their November festival into showcases for the Ranch. A lot of boys have been turned into good men through the efforts of the wonderful staff at the Ranch.

Join us this weekend for top flight blue grass music.