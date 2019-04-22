This Town video from Merle Monroe

Do you like fast bluegrass? Here’s one right up your alley.

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for the new single from Merle Monroe, a legit barn burner that really kicks up some dust. It’s a grassed up version of This Town, which Roger Miller recorded back in 1965. Roger’s wry wit is just as clear atop the banjo and mandolin, and the smooth lead vocals of Tim Raybon, brother of bluegrass and country singer, Marty Raybon.

Tim will be familiar to bluegrass fans as he served as Marty’s singing partner throughout their bluegrass careers, as young men with their family band, as The Raybon Brothers, and with Marty Raybon & Full Circle. With Marty touring again these days with Shenandoah, Tim has partnered with banjo player Daniel Grindstaff to form Merle Monroe, so named to signify their joint appreciation for the music of Bill Monroe and Merle Haggard.

Check out their sound in the video.

In addition to Raybon on guitar and Grindstaff on banjo, Merle Monroe is Jayd Raines on bass, Derek Deakins on fiddle, and John Doss on guitar.

Their debut album for Pinecastle, Back To The Country, is due on June 21.

This Town is offered to radio programmers on AirPlay Direct. It is also available on the many streaming and download services online.