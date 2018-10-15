This Time video from The Jaywalkers

Posted on by John Lawless

The Jaywalkers, an alt-bluegrass trio from the north west of England, have a new album coming in November. A talented young band, they perform the original music written by mandolinist Mike Giverin, supported by Jay Bradberry on fiddle and lead vocals, and Lucille Williams on bass.

Like so many independent groups these days, The Jaywalkers have raised the money to produce and promote the new project, Time To Save The World, via a crowdfunded pre-order campaign. There is still time to get in on the special advance order pricing, with CDs expected to ship November 5.

The record will include 10 news songs of Mike’s, plus a Johnny Cash cover. The first single, This Time, has been released in video form with clever animation created by Georgia Williams. It nicely suits this swingin’ tune, which demonstrates the band’s penchant for blending US and British string music styles.

The Jaywalkers are launching a 25-day tour in support of the album next month. You can see all the details online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today