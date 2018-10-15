This Time video from The Jaywalkers

The Jaywalkers, an alt-bluegrass trio from the north west of England, have a new album coming in November. A talented young band, they perform the original music written by mandolinist Mike Giverin, supported by Jay Bradberry on fiddle and lead vocals, and Lucille Williams on bass.

Like so many independent groups these days, The Jaywalkers have raised the money to produce and promote the new project, Time To Save The World, via a crowdfunded pre-order campaign. There is still time to get in on the special advance order pricing, with CDs expected to ship November 5.

The record will include 10 news songs of Mike’s, plus a Johnny Cash cover. The first single, This Time, has been released in video form with clever animation created by Georgia Williams. It nicely suits this swingin’ tune, which demonstrates the band’s penchant for blending US and British string music styles.

The Jaywalkers are launching a 25-day tour in support of the album next month. You can see all the details online.