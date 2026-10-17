The Mandolin Store’s Dennis Vance needs a kidney

Dennis Vance, founder of The Mandolin Store, is facing the need for a second kidney transplant, just several years after receiving a kidney and liver during a double transplant surgery. Zach Vance, Dennis’s son and current owner of The Mandolin Store, reached out through social media and the store’s mailing list on October 15 in search of a living kidney donor for his dad.

“Many of you know Dad’s transplant history, and those who do not, unfortunately he is in dire need again,” Zach wrote. “We are searching for someone willing to consider becoming a living kidney donor. You could be the person who saves his life! Anyone interested can begin the evaluation process regardless of blood type, age, or relationship to Dennis, as the transplant team will determine eligibility and compatibility.”

According to Zach, the medical costs of donation are covered through health insurance, and the Vance family is willing to cover travel costs for potential donors. Anyone interested in being evaluated as a potential donor can apply through the University of Chicago’s Living Donor program, and list Dennis Vance as the intended donor. Evaluations are completed quickly, in as little as two to three days.

Zach asks that those who are unable to be considered for donation please help share the information for the living donor program. “You never know who might see it and become the person who gives Dennis another chance at life,” he wrote. “One person. One kidney. One extraordinary gift of life. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Our family would be forever grateful.”

Like many of you reading this, I’ve been a customer of The Mandolin Store in the past (and wished I could have been a customer more often!). As the bluegrass community always does, let’s come together to help support the Vance family in their time of need!