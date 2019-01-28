The Lil Smokies are Going To California

The Lil Smokies have released another single in their SnowGhost series of grassed up covers, this time taking on perhaps the most commercially successful rock band of the 20th century, Led Zeppelin.

Going To California first appeared on the 1971 project, Led Zeppelin IV, their top selling record, largely owing to its containing their mega-anthem, Stairway To Heaven.

Even in its original form, Going To California was given an understated, acoustic feel, perfect for a full-on, bluegrass treatment. And the Smokies deliver with a mid-tempo, dobro-fueled version sure to appeal to their fan base as well as fans of the Zep.

The Smokies are Andy Dunnigan on reso-guitar, Matthew Rieger on guitar, Jake Simpson on fiddle, Scott Parker on bass, and Matt Carnette on banjo.

Look for a couple of additional singles this year in this series, culled from the most-requested covers the band has received from fans.

You can also look for the band on tour this winter in their partnership with Subaru for Subaru WinterFest 2019. They played at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia on January 12, and will appear at a number of other top mountain resorts for live music and one-of-a-kind winter experiences.

See their full schedule online.

Going To California is available now wherever you stream or download music online.