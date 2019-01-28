The Churchmen in Hernando, Florida

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida has a monthly music series. This past Friday they hosted The Churchmen, who are beginning their 30th year as a band. They shared their original music along with some great bluegrass Gospel standards.

The next show is on February 15th. The church will be hosting the Larry Stephenson Band.

The members of the church greeted all of their guests as family. This is one of the local venues that will make your Florida visit special.

Support your local music venues!