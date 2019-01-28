The Churchmen in Hernando, Florida

Posted on by Bill Warren

The Churchmen perform at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida – photo © Bill Warren

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida has a monthly music series. This past Friday they hosted The Churchmen, who are beginning their 30th year as a band. They shared their original music along with some great bluegrass Gospel standards.

The next show is on February 15th. The church will be hosting the Larry Stephenson Band.

The members of the church greeted all of their guests as family. This is one of the local venues that will make your Florida visit special.

Support your local music venues!

  • Carol Arnn and Jay Adams with The Churchmen at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida - photo © Bill Warren
  • Jay Adams with The Churchmen at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida - photo © Bill Warren
  • Keith Clark with The Churchmen at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida - photo © Bill Warren
  • Carol Arnn with The Churchmen at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida - photo © Bill Warren
  • Greg Jones with The Churchmen at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida - photo © Bill Warren
  • The Churchmen perform at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando, Florida - photo © Bill Warren

