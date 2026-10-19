Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Advertise With Us

Streaming events from World of Bluegrass this week

Event Details

World of Bluegrass

The 2026 World of Bluegrass convention begins tomorrow in Chattanooga, TN, with the IBMA rolling out the red carpet for the entire bluegrass, and bluegrass-curious community. Five days full of events, seminars, concerts, meetings, workshops, exhibits, and more are on the schedule, which can be viewed online.

Once again, we will have a team of correspondents and photographers on hand to document the activity for those who couldn’t make it, so be sure to check regularly at Bluegrass Today for all our coverage. A special note to our daily newsletter subscribers: often during World of Bluegrass we publish more stories than the newsletter can contain, so be sure to check our web site as well to stay up to date.

A few of the big events during World of Bluegrass will be available to those at home via live streaming on YouTube, Facebook, or Volume.com.

  • Tuesday, October 20 – Keynote Address from Tim Stafford, 4:00 p.m. (ET) streamed on Facebook and YouTube
  • Wednesday, October 21 – Momentum Awards, 2:00 p.m. streamed on Facebook and YouTube
  • Thursday, October 22 – Town Hall, 9:00 a.m. streamed on Facebook
  • Thursday October 22 – Industry and Distinguished Achievement Awards streamed on Facebook and YouTube
  • Thursday, October 22 – IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, 7:30 p.m. streamed at Volume.com

Look for further coverage, photos, and commentary of the World of Bluegrass here at Bluegrass Today.

About the Author

Picture of John Lawless

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Join the Conversation!

Use your preferred account (Facebook, Google etc.) to login below and leave a comment. We want to hear from you!

Explore More Bluegrass...

Liam Purcell

Somebody That I Used To Know from Liam Purcell with AJ Lee

Read More
Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Fest report

Read More
The Stanley Brothers inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Stanley Brothers in the Country Music Hall of Fame

Read More

#1 Bluegrass Music Charts

Weekly charts based on actual radio airplay for bluegrass, Grassicana, and gospel music

Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart
Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart
Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart
Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart

Recent Comments

Get Our Newsletter

Keep Reading...

Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Fest report

Read More
Headin' Home Fest

2026 Headin’ Home Bluegrass Fest kicks off

Read More
Leopold Schwartz

What Got You Into Bluegrass? video from Earl Scruggs Fest

Read More
2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

More photos from the 2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention

Read More
Del McCoury & Jerry Douglas Pickin' Party

Sponsored Content: McCoury/Douglas bluegrass immersion at the Pickin’ Party

Read More
Granite Quarry Fiddlers' Convention

2026 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention results

Read More

Enter your email below to stay in the loop with Bluegrass Today!

Search Bluegrass Today

Want More Content Like This?

Signup for our newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest bluegrass news delivered 5 days a week!