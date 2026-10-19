Streaming events from World of Bluegrass this week

The 2026 World of Bluegrass convention begins tomorrow in Chattanooga, TN, with the IBMA rolling out the red carpet for the entire bluegrass, and bluegrass-curious community. Five days full of events, seminars, concerts, meetings, workshops, exhibits, and more are on the schedule, which can be viewed online.

Once again, we will have a team of correspondents and photographers on hand to document the activity for those who couldn’t make it, so be sure to check regularly at Bluegrass Today for all our coverage. A special note to our daily newsletter subscribers: often during World of Bluegrass we publish more stories than the newsletter can contain, so be sure to check our web site as well to stay up to date.

A few of the big events during World of Bluegrass will be available to those at home via live streaming on YouTube, Facebook, or Volume.com.

Tuesday, October 20 – Keynote Address from Tim Stafford, 4:00 p.m. (ET) streamed on Facebook and YouTube

Wednesday, October 21 – Momentum Awards, 2:00 p.m. streamed on Facebook and YouTube

Thursday, October 22 – Town Hall, 9:00 a.m. streamed on Facebook

Thursday October 22 – Industry and Distinguished Achievement Awards streamed on Facebook and YouTube

Thursday, October 22 – IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, 7:30 p.m. streamed at Volume.com

Look for further coverage, photos, and commentary of the World of Bluegrass here at Bluegrass Today.