Steven Curtis Chapman goes bluegrass with Dive

Contemporary Christian superstar Stephen Curtis Chapman has a new single from his next album, which should warm the hearts of Bluegrass Today readers.

After 20 albums under his name, this extremely popular Christian singer and songwriter – with more awards than one wall could hold – has recorded a bluegrass album. The Kentucky native grew up around the music, watching and listening as his father performed in a regional bluegrass band, and singing Gospel songs with his family in church.

Deeper Roots – Where The Bluegrass Grows will actually be his second grass project, reuniting Stephen with his dad, and his son and daughter in the studio, along with help from Ricky Skaggs.

The full album is set to drop on March 22, but a debut single is available now. Dive has a driving bluegrass beat, with that distinctive Stephen Curtis Chapman sound, and a powerful Christian witness.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for this one to start moving up the charts right away.