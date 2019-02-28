Stan Keach illustrates On Boot Hill

Art videos have not really taken their place in the bluegrass world, though the industry has been deeply involved in video production for some time. We see music videos, live performance videos, photo galleries, EPKs, and lyric videos with some frequency, but rarely one given over to original artwork.

Stan Keach, bluegrass singer and songwriter from Maine, is doing something about that. You may know his songs, some two dozen of which have been recorded by a variety of bluegrass acts, or his music performing with The Sandy River Ramblers. But did you know that he is also a gifted illustrator, in the graphic novel style?

Keach has taken a song he wrote with Rick Lang, On Boot Hill, recorded by Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, and created this video with original art by Ron Fontes and himself.

It works beautifully with the somber subject matter of the song. See what you think.

More of this, please!