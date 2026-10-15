Sponsored Content: McCoury/Douglas bluegrass immersion at the Pickin’ Party

When The Jerry Douglas and Del McCoury families come together to throw a pickin’ party, their fans will surely want to be involved. And that’s what’s in store just after New Year’s 2027 with the Del McCoury & Jerry Douglas Pickin’ Party at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, AZ.

It’s part bluegrass festival with performances from The Earls of Leicester, The Travelin’ McCourys, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Dierks Bentley, Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, and more. And it’s part workshop weekend with hands-on instruction for guitar, mandolin, banjo, Dobro, fiddle, bass, vocals, and songwriting from the assembled artists, at every skill and experience level, plus masterclasses from Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, and Dierks Bentley.

There will also be storytelling sessions with Del McCoury, Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, and others, as well as late-night campfire jams and bluegrass karaoke with The Travelin’ McCourys, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, and the faculty.

Activities and sessions are planned for every bluegrass lover, whether you are a serious picker yourself, or just a dedicated fan who wants to absorb this top fan experience. And it all takes place at a luxurious resort where southwestern weather and charm form a lovely contrast to winter in much of the country, with multiple golf courses and pools, and all the amenities of a top-ranked facility.

It can all be yours January 2-5 at the ultimate bluegrass retreat, the Del McCoury & Jerry Douglas Pickin’ Party.

A few things on the menu:

Guitar workshops led by Molly Tuttle, Bryan Sutton, Cody Kilby, Trey Hensley, Dan Tyminski, and Heaven McCoury

Vocal workshops with The Travelin’ McCourys and Molly Tuttle

Mandolin workshops led by Ronnie McCoury, Sam Bush, AJ Lee, and Ashby Frank

Dobro workshops led by Jerry Douglas, Rob Ickes, and more

Banjo workshops led by Rob McCoury and Kristin Scott Benson

Songwriting workshops led by Ketch Secor and Shawn Camp

Fiddle workshops led by Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, and Christian Ward

Bass workshops led by Daniel Kimbro and Alan Bartram

Registration includes lodging, three meals a day, parking, Wi-Fi, and every workshop, activity, and concert, set on the Wigwam’s 440 acres of gardens, pools and golf courses. Packages start at $2,499 per person.

Full details can be found online. Don’t miss out!